C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of SRPT opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

