C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,245 shares of company stock worth $81,719,776. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
