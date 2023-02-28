C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $151,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,337,000.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,666,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

