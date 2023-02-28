C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $106,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

Shares of TDG opened at $747.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $689.67 and its 200-day moving average is $627.01.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock worth $205,121,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

