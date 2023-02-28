C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $124,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

