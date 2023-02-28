C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 35 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,572.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,449.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,368.76. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

