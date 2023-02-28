C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,378 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.