BVF Inc. IL Takes Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,006,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,642,000. Allakos accounts for about 1.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.06% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $10,058,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $10,058,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,229.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday.

Allakos Trading Up 1.2 %

Allakos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 116,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,004. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.