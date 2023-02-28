BVF Inc. IL Reduces Stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BVF Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,239 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.06% of Spero Therapeutics worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

SPRO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 84,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,915. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

