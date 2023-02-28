BVF Inc. IL Cuts Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,950 shares during the quarter. CinCor Pharma accounts for 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 3.00% of CinCor Pharma worth $43,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 506,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Shares of CINC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,213. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.