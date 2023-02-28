BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Insider Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) insider Stefan Kurt Schnopp bought 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 16,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,032. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

