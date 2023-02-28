Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,245 by Analysts at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,245 ($27.09) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 2,070 ($24.98) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,004.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BURBY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $31.53.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.