Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Bunge makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Bunge worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 195,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

