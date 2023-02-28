Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 6,642 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.50% of The Korea Fund worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $3.2664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

