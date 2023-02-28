Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 14,776 Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Performance

LBBBU opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

