Bulldog Investors LLP Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,019 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.47% of SuRo Capital worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SSSS stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark D. Klein purchased 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $79,412.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,030,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Green acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $115,268. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

