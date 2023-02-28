Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

