Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 6,078 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $235.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.49 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

