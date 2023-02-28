Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $209.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

