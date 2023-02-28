Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,594. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.