Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $850,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

