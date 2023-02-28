Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 2,526 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

