Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

QQQ opened at $293.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.