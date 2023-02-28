Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC remained flat at $24.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,792,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,072,555. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.