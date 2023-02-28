Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,792. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $702.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

