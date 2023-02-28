Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. 554,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.