Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 367 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $148.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

