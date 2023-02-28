Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.