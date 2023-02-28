Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,755 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 71.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.63. 33,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

