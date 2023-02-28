Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,262,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 761,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,342. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

