BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

