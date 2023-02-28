Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCUCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.13) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.