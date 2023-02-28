Bruce D. Broussard Sells 17,575 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.96.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Humana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.