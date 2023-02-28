Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after buying an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after acquiring an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 109,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

