Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.65. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 256 shares.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

