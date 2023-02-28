Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 119.73

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.64 ($1.46).

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 101.28 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.10 ($1.62).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

