Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price at $10.98

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

