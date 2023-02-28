Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 2,543.38

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,543.38 ($30.69).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.74) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.91) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.51) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

REL stock opened at GBX 2,537 ($30.61) on Thursday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,566 ($30.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,323.59. The stock has a market cap of £48.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,984.71.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.07), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,797,793.99). 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.