Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $96.30

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

