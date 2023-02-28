Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,848 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,111. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

