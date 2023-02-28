Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 283,671 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. 237,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,314. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

