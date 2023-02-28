Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 79,158 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of LKQ worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 45,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

