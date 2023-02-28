Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $25.51 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,507,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

