Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $15.06 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $524.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,051. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.77 and a 200-day moving average of $449.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

