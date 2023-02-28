Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $36.55 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,074. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

