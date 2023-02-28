Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $30,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. 295,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

