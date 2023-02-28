Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of KLA worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

