Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) is Bwcp LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bwcp LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for 8.0% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned about 0.26% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 301,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 in the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

