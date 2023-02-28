Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $68.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,521.08. The stock had a trading volume of 362,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,537.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,292.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,034.42.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.