BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $48.17 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $305.07 or 0.01299870 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.17 billion and approximately $399.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,500 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,895,720.85918534 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 306.12015406 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1196 active market(s) with $339,043,330.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

